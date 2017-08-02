By  on August 2, 2017
From left, Creative Playground's Nicole Winnaman, Dari Marder and Maria Dolgetta.

From left, Creative Playground's Nicole Winnaman, Dari Marder and Maria Dolgetta.

NEW YORK — Dari Marder, Nicole Winnaman and Maria Dolgetta have joined forces to create a new branding and marketing agency, Creative Playground, aimed at fashion, entertainment, beauty and wellness industries.

Their alliance has been a long time in the making — though one that came together without any trace of a headhunter. On the October day in 2015 that Marder exited the Iconix Brand Group as global chief marketing officer, Winnaman, a public relations and communications specialist, was the first to contact her. “Nicole said, ‘This is the day I’ve been waiting for for years,’” Marder said with a laugh Tuesday.

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers

load comments
blog comments powered by Disqus