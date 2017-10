PARIS – Hervé L. Leroux, the French designer famous for creating the form-fitting bandage dress that was the uniform of Nineties models, has died at the age of 60, the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode said on Friday.Leroux, who was born as Hervé Léger in Bapaume in northern France, lost the commercial use of his name in 1999 after BCBG Max Azria bought the brand. He continued designing under the Leroux label, dressing celebrities including Cate Blanchett, Jessica Chastain, Dita Von Teese and Kristen Stewart.After keeping a low profile for more than a decade, Leroux joined the Paris couture calendar in January 2013 as a guest member, showcasing his spring 2013 collection in his showroom on Rue de Seine on the Left Bank of Paris. Five pieces were displayed in the windows of Colette for the occasion.“I’ve never been away, I just didn’t do any shows,“ he said at the time.Details of funeral services could not immediately be learned.