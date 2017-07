The World Chess Hall of Fame and the Saint Louis Fashion Incubator want to see the grand masters of the game dressed in grand style.

It's a sport typically associated with head-scratching brooding intellectuals in discrete suits and ties, rather than fashion flair. Nevertheless, the six emerging designers participating in the Saint Louis Fashion Incubator have been paired with six chess grand masters to create two chess-inspired garments — a uniform piece and one whimsical piece.