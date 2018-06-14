PARIS — Dries Van Noten has been acquired by Puig, the companies said jointly on Thursday.

“Puig will be the majority owner alongside Dries, who remains, over the long term, a significant minority shareholder,” the companies said in a statement. “Additionally, Dries Van Noten will continue as chief creative officer and chairman of the board.”

Van Noten founded his house in Antwerp in 1986.

WWD broke the news March 27 that the Belgian designer had hired Elsa Berry’s Vendôme Global Partners to bring in an investor.