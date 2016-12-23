In the spirit of the holiday season, WWD asked designers to imagine their own versions of Santa’s droopy, fuzzy cap. Some designers stuck to tradition, updating Saint Nick’s signature red pom-pom with their own unique flourish. Others dreamt up bright flower crowns, tweed newsboy caps and even balaclavas that are anything but ho-ho-hum.
Exclusive: Fashion Designers Reimagine the Santa Hat
