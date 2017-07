HONG KONG — Millennials are growing tired of the luxury of yore and just want to "be real" — that was the message Fendi and Coach sent out this week in Hong Kong as the two fashion houses hosted parties targeted at a younger generation.

On Thursday, Fendi took out the basement of Cosco Tower in Sheung Wan, lighting the space up in a rainbow of neon lights. There was no Champagne here, just strong vodka mixers as a "no-holds-barred" attitude permeated the party. It was the second stop after New York for the "F Is for Fendi" initiative — the dedicated online platform for Millennials the Italian house launched in February — and the event saw a cast of pan-Asian cool kids come out to party: Korean pop star Taeyang, rapper Okasian, music producer Choice 37, Shanghai-based DJ Victor Aime and Japanese designer Alisa Ueno.