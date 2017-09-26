Christian Dior decided to open his Paris atelier under his own name, thanks to literally finding a lucky star on the sidewalk, and showed his first collection 70 years ago. Over the last seven decades and through six other artistic directors after his untimely death in 1957, the brand has become one of the most iconic — and admired — in fashion. Here, a look at the history of the House of Dior.

The Art of Retail

The luxury fashion house sees no deterrent to rolling out large stores.

Dior Milestone: Keeping the Spark Alive

Having introduced a new look for the fine jewelry arena, Victoire de Castellane likes to reinvent house codes.

Dior Milestone: Building a Classic

At 23, the Lady Dior bag has outlasted trends and a shuffling of creative directors.

Dior Milestone: Beauty Chief

“Yesterday’s truth is not tomorrow’s” in beauty, according to Claude Martinez.

Dior Milestone: Material Girl

As Dior’s first female couturier, Maria Grazia Chiuri has made waves with a feminist agenda.

Dior Milestone: The Steady Hand

Sidney Toledano’s skillful management has maintained Dior on a growth path through periods of internal and external change.

Dior Milestone: Keeper of the Flame

The French luxury titan reflects on the lessons of founder Christian Dior and sets out his confident vision for the house’s future.

Dior Milestone: Christian Dior the Gourmet

Dior’s love of classic French dishes led the house to release a cookbook, published in 1972.

Dior Milestone: Christian Dior by Those Who Knew Him

Luminaries described Dior as kind and reserved, with a staunch politeness that masked his humorous and secretive sides.

Dior Milestone: Dior in Brushstrokes

Illustrators from René Gruau to Mats Gustafson have helped capture the Dior spirit across the decades.

Dior Milestone: A Beauty Timeline

From Miss Dior to J’Adore and the Château La Colle Noire, Parfums Christian Dior has had a rich history.

Dior Milestone: Dior on Show

A series of major exhibitions in Paris, Melbourne and Toronto have been timed to coincide with the house’s 70th anniversary.

Dior on the Red Carpet

From Princess Diana to Nicole Kidman, a history of Dior’s various designers’ work on the biggest global celebrities.

Dior Milestone: A Look Back

From the birth of Christian Dior to the designers who succeeded him, the house is steeped in history.

Dior Milestone: Christian Dior’s Mystical Leanings

Ridden by anxiety, Christian Dior led a life governed by superstition.

Dior Milestone: Heritage Brand

A new state-of-the-art facility in central Paris is helping Dior spread the word about its history.

Dior Milestone: Kris Van Assche on the Influence of Christian Dior

Though he never designed men’s wear, Dior’s exacting approach to the technical construction of clothes remains the designer’s biggest inspiration.

Dior Milestone: The Inner Workings

Christian Dior’s couture workshops, which recently doubled in size, make the creative director’s designs come to life.

François Demachy, Dior’s perfumer-creator, outlines the house’s greatest fragrance hits.

