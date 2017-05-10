PARIS — Howard Dickinson, a highly respected men’s wear designer here in the Eighties, died Saturday at the Hôpital Bretonneau in Paris.

A spokeswoman for the Dickinson family confirmed his death but said no further details were available at this time. A service will be held at the Père-Lachaise crematorium on May 15.

Born in Bradford, England, in 1955, Dickinson studied fashion at Nottingham Trent University, where he graduated with a first class honors degree, before moving in 1977 to Paris, where he was hired as men’s and women’s designer at Christian Aujard.

His talent was spotted by Nino Cerruti, who tapped him to help reinvigorate the Cerruti men’s wear collection in 1978. He was soon promoted to the role of head designer, also overseeing the women’s wear collection. Dickinson stayed at the house through the late Nineties, dressing numerous film stars and music icons.

Fashion journalist Richard Buckley, former European editor at the since-shuttered Condé Nast-owned men’s weekly DNR, said that Dickinson was “by far one of the most creative designers working in the industry at that time.”

“He always managed to walk a fine line between the traditional Italian tailoring that Cerruti was known for and his own nonconformist English art school sensibility. Tailored jogging pants or suit jackets that fit like cardigans may not seem very innovative now, but 35 years ago, Dickinson’s designs were unconventional, yet always chic,” added Buckley.

Dickinson leaves behind his sister Janet and brother Martin, sister-in-law Chris, and nephews Christopher and James.