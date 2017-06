CALAIS, France — “Mine is one of the most beautiful professions in fashion: Making others happy with an idea," Hubert de Givenchy declared here on Friday at the opening of an exhibition dedicated to the couturier's career..

“I am happy because I did the job I dreamt of as a child,” the 90-year-old said at a press conference, where he offered recollections about his professional and personal relationships with some of his prominent clients, as well as the lifelong object of his admiration and respect, Cristóbal Balenciaga.