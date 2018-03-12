February 21, 1927: Count Hubert James Marcel Taffin de Givenchy is born to a wealthy, aristocratic family in Beauvais, France.

1944: Givenchy moves to Paris and studies at the École des Beaux-Arts.

1945: Givenchy secures his first job in the fashion industry, working as an apprentice for Jacques Fath.

1946: Works at Robert Piguet.

1947: Givenchy has a stint at Lucien Lelong, where he works with Lelong’s assistants Pierre Balmain and Christian Dior.

1947: Joins Elsa Schiaparelli and quickly becomes artistic director of the Schiaparelli boutique on the Place Vendôme.

1952: Opens the House of Givenchy at 8 Rue Alfred de Vigny in Paris. Launches his debut Separates collection, including the Bettina Blouse.

1953: Audrey Hepburn and Givenchy meet for the first time. He meets Cristóbal Balenciaga.

1954: Givenchy presents his luxury ready-to-wear line, called “Givenchy Université.”

1955: The designer presents his first shirtdress.

1957: Introduces first fragrance, called L’Interdit, fronted by Hepburn.

1959: Givenchy’s atelier moves to 3 Avenue George V in Paris.

1961: “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” is released, with Givenchy’s little black dress worn by Hepburn.

1961: First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy wears a Givenchy gown to an official visit to the Palace of Versailles.

1969: Givenchy launches his first men’s wear collection, “Givenchy Gentleman.”

1976: Givenchy Inc., New York-based office and showroom, is launched.

1982: Fashion Institute of Technology holds a retrospective “Givenchy, 30 Years.”

1988: LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton buys the House of Givenchy.

1991: A retrospective of the house’s 40 years is held at the Palais Galliera in Paris.

1995: Hubert de Givenchy presents his last couture collection and retires. John Galliano is named his successor.

1996: CFDA honors the designer with its Lifetime Achievement Award.

2006: Givenchy curates the Mona Bismarck Foundation’s show “Bismarck and Balenciaga: Shared Perfection.”

2010: Givenchy curates the fashion “Cristobal Balenciaga, Venet, Givenchy at Château de Haroué.”

2017: The exhibition “Hubert de Givenchy” opens at the Museum of Lace and Fashion in Calais, France.