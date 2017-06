SHANGHAI — As senior fashion editor of Elle China, Leaf Greener’s style credentials were already cemented in her homeland. But it was a chance encounter with photographer Scott Schuman during Milan Fashion Week in 2008 — and the resulting images of her style on his site, The Sartorialist — which brought her to the attention of the wider world.

She quickly became a favorite of street style photographers, including friend Tommy Ton, at international fashion weeks, and after leaving Elle China in 2014, she launched her own digital magazine on China’s WeChat platform.