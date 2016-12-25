From fashion and interior design to puppies, WWD rounds up 10 great Instagram accounts of the moment — in no particular order. Because nothing beats home-for-the-holidays ennui like staring into the infinite abyss of your smartphone.
1. @virgomood
If you like Eighties — and especially Nineties — fashion nostalgia with an emphasis on sex appeal, supermodels and close-up runway shots, this one’s for you. Thanks, @virgomood, for reminding us of that Chanel dress from 1992.
2. @c__l__o
Art director Lauren Faye curates beautiful imagery — sometimes hauntingly so — culling from fashion designers, editorials, film, art and more.
3. @gabriel_held
The so-called “king of the throwback” — as coined by Fader magazine — posted an iconic image of the late Zsa Zsa Gabor — one of many that embody his campy, more-is-more aesthetic. The New York-based stylist also rents and sells designer vintage clothing by appointment.
3. @whatfranwore
Fans of Nineties sitcom “The Nanny” will love this visual compendium of Fran Drescher’s outfits from when she depicted the unforgettable character of Fran Fine.
5. @70sbabes
From Jane Birkin to Bianca Jagger to Diana Ross, @70sbabes is an ode to exactly what it sounds like: babes of the Seventies.
6. @rememberthishappened
A catalogue of important — also funny, bizarre — moments in the history of pop culture.
7. @ettoresottsass
Named in honor of the influential Italian architect and designer Ettore Sottsass, this account, curated by Raquel Cayre, showcases beautiful interiors and architecture from all over the world. Talk about a dream home…
8. @avanope
Artist Ava Nirui turns everyday items — Nike sneakers, Champion sweatshirts, basketballs, her asthma inhalers — into one-of-a-kind “luxury” bootleg items by decorating them with designer logos and a cheeky sense of humor.
9. @adwoaaboah
The 24-year-old model, feminist and all-around cool chick is also the founder of Gurls Talk, a platform for women to openly discuss mental health, body image and other issues.
Thank you @i_d for giving me this once in a lifetime opportunity to feature on the cover of an iconic all female #girlgaze issue. I've waited quite a few years and to stand here and say that not only I feature here as a model but also more importantly as an advocate of female empowerment, equality, strength, a survivor and the founder of GURLS TALK. From front to back this issue is all woman and marks a major moment for GURLS TALK. And the beauty of the female gaze. This is not only about the cover but also the hard work put inside by the photographers and the wonderful women featured. I feel truly blessed to be on this journey that someone, somewhere has thrown at me. Make sure to have a read about all the amazing things on the way for #gurlstalk and as always #letsgetgurlstalking BIG UPPPS for @lettyschmiterlow you fucking did it!!!
10. @doggosdoingthings
Because sometimes you just need to look at something cute. And while Instagram accounts devoted to adorable pets are a dime a dozen, this one is exemplary for its captions.