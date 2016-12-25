From fashion and interior design to puppies, WWD rounds up 10 great Instagram accounts of the moment — in no particular order. Because nothing beats home-for-the-holidays ennui like staring into the infinite abyss of your smartphone.

1. @virgomood

If you like Eighties — and especially Nineties — fashion nostalgia with an emphasis on sex appeal, supermodels and close-up runway shots, this one’s for you. Thanks, @virgomood, for reminding us of that Chanel dress from 1992.

Chanel 1992 with the subtle accessories 😭 A photo posted by ♍️ (@virgomood) on Dec 7, 2016 at 10:20am PST

Shana Zadrick, Vogue Italia 1991 ❄️ A photo posted by ♍️ (@virgomood) on Dec 22, 2016 at 8:01am PST

Eva Herzigova, Herve Leger 1996 A photo posted by ♍️ (@virgomood) on Dec 8, 2016 at 5:29pm PST

2. @c__l__o

Art director Lauren Faye curates beautiful imagery — sometimes hauntingly so — culling from fashion designers, editorials, film, art and more.

@zuluwarrior shot by @davidgomezmaestre September 2016 ⚡️ A photo posted by Clo (@c__l__o) on Nov 9, 2016 at 12:15pm PST

@stellaluciadeopito shot by @txemayeste styled by @tharlech hair @soichiinagaki mu @victoralvarez2 set @cristinaramosatelier for @numeromagazine August 2016 💙💜 A photo posted by Clo (@c__l__o) on Nov 28, 2016 at 9:35am PST

📷 by @bimberkeck November 2016 🌸 A photo posted by Clo (@c__l__o) on Nov 15, 2016 at 8:39am PST

3. @gabriel_held

The so-called “king of the throwback” — as coined by Fader magazine — posted an iconic image of the late Zsa Zsa Gabor — one of many that embody his campy, more-is-more aesthetic. The New York-based stylist also rents and sells designer vintage clothing by appointment.

A photo posted by GABRIEL HELD (@gabriel_held) on Dec 18, 2016 at 7:14pm PST

A photo posted by GABRIEL HELD (@gabriel_held) on Dec 15, 2016 at 9:04am PST

A photo posted by GABRIEL HELD (@gabriel_held) on Dec 9, 2016 at 7:42pm PST

3. @whatfranwore

Fans of Nineties sitcom “The Nanny” will love this visual compendium of Fran Drescher’s outfits from when she depicted the unforgettable character of Fran Fine.

Orange faux fur from @neimanmarcus. This episode has some of my favorite Fran outfits. A photo posted by Fran Fine Fashion (@whatfranwore) on Dec 10, 2016 at 2:34pm PST

Another favorite of mine! 👔 Outfit by: @donnakaran A photo posted by Fran Fine Fashion (@whatfranwore) on Dec 4, 2016 at 9:54am PST

I've looked at SO many pink Motorcycle Jackets almost identical to this one, but I still can't track down the brand. A photo posted by Fran Fine Fashion (@whatfranwore) on Oct 29, 2016 at 7:17pm PDT

5. @70sbabes

From Jane Birkin to Bianca Jagger to Diana Ross, @70sbabes is an ode to exactly what it sounds like: babes of the Seventies.

A photo posted by @70sbabes on Oct 18, 2016 at 10:39am PDT

Happy Friday A photo posted by @70sbabes on Sep 16, 2016 at 2:47pm PDT

BTS looks A photo posted by @70sbabes on Aug 22, 2016 at 10:56am PDT

6. @rememberthishappened

A catalogue of important — also funny, bizarre — moments in the history of pop culture.

yr girl took you to a party but yr 2 tired to party A photo posted by RTH (@rememberthishappened) on Jul 1, 2016 at 8:42pm PDT

selfies r out of style spread the word A photo posted by RTH (@rememberthishappened) on Sep 21, 2016 at 7:43pm PDT

solo lunch @ my desk A photo posted by RTH (@rememberthishappened) on Jun 15, 2016 at 11:07am PDT

7. @ettoresottsass

Named in honor of the influential Italian architect and designer Ettore Sottsass, this account, curated by Raquel Cayre, showcases beautiful interiors and architecture from all over the world. Talk about a dream home…

A photo posted by curated by raquel cayre (@ettoresottsass) on Jun 14, 2016 at 7:27am PDT

A photo posted by curated by raquel cayre (@ettoresottsass) on May 14, 2016 at 3:32pm PDT

Ornamentalism, Robert Jensen and Patricia Conway,| Design by Hermann Strohbach, 1982 | Leas is a bore A photo posted by curated by raquel cayre (@ettoresottsass) on May 20, 2016 at 8:14pm PDT

8. @avanope

Artist Ava Nirui turns everyday items — Nike sneakers, Champion sweatshirts, basketballs, her asthma inhalers — into one-of-a-kind “luxury” bootleg items by decorating them with designer logos and a cheeky sense of humor.

Hi fam! Selling these publicly for the first time ever 🌹 there are 10 up on www.avanirui.com 🌹❤️🌹 A photo posted by ava nirui (@avanope) on Nov 18, 2016 at 4:18pm PST

A photo posted by ava nirui (@avanope) on Dec 19, 2016 at 4:07pm PST

asthma 4 ever !! A photo posted by ava nirui (@avanope) on May 31, 2016 at 3:47pm PDT

9. @adwoaaboah

The 24-year-old model, feminist and all-around cool chick is also the founder of Gurls Talk, a platform for women to openly discuss mental health, body image and other issues.

And so it begins….Tara LA, hello NYC. A photo posted by Adwoa Aboah (@adwoaaboah) on Sep 8, 2016 at 8:28am PDT

Feeling badass in my @balenciaga suit at the #glamourawards . Such a fantastic evening celebrating unity and some seriously mind-blowing women who are continuously striving for change and paving the way for all of us. Thank you for inviting me @glamourmag A photo posted by Adwoa Aboah (@adwoaaboah) on Nov 16, 2016 at 6:45pm PST

10. @doggosdoingthings

Because sometimes you just need to look at something cute. And while Instagram accounts devoted to adorable pets are a dime a dozen, this one is exemplary for its captions.

Doggo doing a guard of the kitter (stay away from my spiky handed friendo) @kittersdoingthings A photo posted by Bork Bork (@doggosdoingthings) on Dec 20, 2016 at 4:01am PST

Doggo doing a dress up (hi I'm here for a job interview or something ) A photo posted by Bork Bork (@doggosdoingthings) on Dec 20, 2016 at 9:11am PST