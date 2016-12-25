An image from @virgomood.

From fashion and interior design to puppies, WWD rounds up 10 great Instagram accounts of the moment — in no particular order. Because nothing beats home-for-the-holidays ennui like staring into the infinite abyss of your smartphone.

1. @virgomood

If you like Eighties — and especially Nineties — fashion nostalgia with an emphasis on sex appeal, supermodels and close-up runway shots, this one’s for you. Thanks, @virgomood, for reminding us of that Chanel dress from 1992.

Chanel 1992 with the subtle accessories 😭

A photo posted by ♍️ (@virgomood) on

Shana Zadrick, Vogue Italia 1991 ❄️

A photo posted by ♍️ (@virgomood) on

Eva Herzigova, Herve Leger 1996

A photo posted by ♍️ (@virgomood) on

 

2. @c__l__o

Art director Lauren Faye curates beautiful imagery — sometimes hauntingly so — culling from fashion designers, editorials, film, art and more.

@zuluwarrior shot by @davidgomezmaestre September 2016 ⚡️

A photo posted by Clo (@c__l__o) on

📷 by @bimberkeck November 2016 🌸

A photo posted by Clo (@c__l__o) on

 

3. @gabriel_held

The so-called “king of the throwback” — as coined by Fader magazine — posted an iconic image of the late Zsa Zsa Gabor — one of many that embody his campy, more-is-more aesthetic. The New York-based stylist also rents and sells designer vintage clothing by appointment.

A photo posted by GABRIEL HELD (@gabriel_held) on

A photo posted by GABRIEL HELD (@gabriel_held) on

A photo posted by GABRIEL HELD (@gabriel_held) on

 

3. @whatfranwore

Fans of Nineties sitcom “The Nanny” will love this visual compendium of Fran Drescher’s outfits from when she depicted the unforgettable character of Fran Fine.

Orange faux fur from @neimanmarcus. This episode has some of my favorite Fran outfits.

A photo posted by Fran Fine Fashion (@whatfranwore) on

Another favorite of mine! 👔 Outfit by: @donnakaran

A photo posted by Fran Fine Fashion (@whatfranwore) on

I've looked at SO many pink Motorcycle Jackets almost identical to this one, but I still can't track down the brand.

A photo posted by Fran Fine Fashion (@whatfranwore) on

 

5. @70sbabes

From Jane Birkin to Bianca Jagger to Diana Ross, @70sbabes is an ode to exactly what it sounds like: babes of the Seventies.

A photo posted by @70sbabes on

Happy Friday

A photo posted by @70sbabes on

BTS looks

A photo posted by @70sbabes on

 

6. @rememberthishappened

A catalogue of important — also funny, bizarre — moments in the history of pop culture.

yr girl took you to a party but yr 2 tired to party

A photo posted by RTH (@rememberthishappened) on

selfies r out of style spread the word

A photo posted by RTH (@rememberthishappened) on

solo lunch @ my desk

A photo posted by RTH (@rememberthishappened) on

 

7. @ettoresottsass

Named in honor of the influential Italian architect and designer Ettore Sottsass, this account, curated by Raquel Cayre, showcases beautiful interiors and architecture from all over the world. Talk about a dream home…

Ornamentalism, Robert Jensen and Patricia Conway,| Design by Hermann Strohbach, 1982 | Leas is a bore

A photo posted by curated by raquel cayre (@ettoresottsass) on

 

8. @avanope

Artist Ava Nirui turns everyday items — Nike sneakers, Champion sweatshirts, basketballs, her asthma inhalers — into one-of-a-kind “luxury” bootleg items by decorating them with designer logos and a cheeky sense of humor.

A photo posted by ava nirui (@avanope) on

asthma 4 ever !!

A photo posted by ava nirui (@avanope) on

 

9. @adwoaaboah

The 24-year-old model, feminist and all-around cool chick is also the founder of Gurls Talk, a platform for women to openly discuss mental health, body image and other issues.

Thank you @i_d for giving me this once in a lifetime opportunity to feature on the cover of an iconic all female #girlgaze issue. I've waited quite a few years and to stand here and say that not only I feature here as a model but also more importantly as an advocate of female empowerment, equality, strength, a survivor and the founder of GURLS TALK. From front to back this issue is all woman and marks a major moment for GURLS TALK. And the beauty of the female gaze. This is not only about the cover but also the hard work put inside by the photographers and the wonderful women featured. I feel truly blessed to be on this journey that someone, somewhere has thrown at me. Make sure to have a read about all the amazing things on the way for #gurlstalk and as always #letsgetgurlstalking BIG UPPPS for @lettyschmiterlow you fucking did it!!!

A photo posted by Adwoa Aboah (@adwoaaboah) on

And so it begins….Tara LA, hello NYC.

A photo posted by Adwoa Aboah (@adwoaaboah) on

 

10. @doggosdoingthings

Because sometimes you just need to look at something cute. And while Instagram accounts devoted to adorable pets are a dime a dozen, this one is exemplary for its captions.

Doggo doing a guard of the kitter (stay away from my spiky handed friendo) @kittersdoingthings

A photo posted by Bork Bork (@doggosdoingthings) on

Doggo doing a dress up (hi I'm here for a job interview or something )

A photo posted by Bork Bork (@doggosdoingthings) on

Doggo do the blow dry (the wind is warm as heck , how can you explain that) @alasdairgibbs

A photo posted by Bork Bork (@doggosdoingthings) on

