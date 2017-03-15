MILAN —In a widely expected move, Rodolfo Paglialunga is exiting Jil Sander, the company confirmed on Wednesday.

His last collection as creative director of the brand was shown in February in Milan for the fall 2017 season. Paglialunga joined Jil Sander three years ago after helming Vionnet.

In leaving Jil Sander, Paglialunga emphasized his pleasure in contributing to “enrich the brand’s history and legacy.”

Chief executive officer Alessandra Bettari characterized the parting as mutual, underscoring Paglialunga’s “impeccable work and respect for the DNA of the house.”

Jil Sander is controlled by Japan’s Onward Luxury Group SpA.

As WWD first reported in January, Lucie and Luke Meier are expected to succeed Paglialunga. Lucie Meier and Serge Ruffieux respectively headed the spring and fall ready-to-wear and couture studios under Raf Simons at Dior before stepping into the spotlight between the exit of the couturier and the arrival of his successor, Maria Grazia Chiuri.

Meier worked in the design studios of Balenciaga and Louis Vuitton earlier in her career. Her husband Luke is the cofounder and designer of men’s label OAMC.