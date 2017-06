Friends, former clients and colleagues from years past joined together Thursday afternoon to pay tribute to Jody Donohue.

Donohue, who died on April 20, was best known by many seasoned fashion executives for her alliances with such designers and houses as Jacqueline de Ribes, Ferragamo, Givenchy, Krizia, Céline, Yohji Yamamoto and Bob Mackie. As recently as last year, she was helping de Ribes in the lead-up to the Parisian fashion icon’s exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute.