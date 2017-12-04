LONDON — Jonathan Anderson scooped two of the top prizes at the Fashion Awards here on Monday night echoing his big win in 2015 at the annual British Fashion Council event. Anderson took home British Designer of the Year for Women’s Wear for his J.W. Anderson collection and Accessories Designer of the Year for Loewe during the gala event at Royal Albert Hall.

Talk about repeat performances: Marco Bizzarri, chief executive officer of Gucci, walked away with the Business Leader Award while Craig Green was named British Designer of the Year for Men’s Wear for the second year running.

During the evening, Raf Simons was awarded Designer of the Year for his work at Calvin Klein, Christopher Bailey received the award for Outstanding Contribution to British Fashion, while Michael Halpern walked away with British Emerging Talent for Women’s Wear.

Charles Jeffrey, designer of the Loverboy label, won British Emerging Talent for Men’s Wear. Adwoa Aboah was Model of the Year while Off-White won the Urban Luxe Award.

As reported, Donatella Versace for Versace was handed the Fashion Icon award, while Stella McCartney won the Special Recognition Award for Innovation. Pat McGrath became the latest winner of the Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator, while Maria Grazia Chiuri earned the Swarovski Award for Positive Change.

More from WWD:

Gucci, Demna Gvasalia Big Winners at Fashion Awards 2016 in London