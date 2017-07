LONDON — Uniqlo had an all-or-nothing approach to its latest collaboration with J.W. Anderson, a 33-piece collection of British-inspired classics that debuts in the U.K. on Sept. 19.

For fall 2017, the Japanese retailer had wanted to highlight the British origins of its basic clothing ranges, and, according to Uniqlo's Yuki Katsuta, there was only one person who could help: Jonathan Anderson.