Finding a retailer who doesn’t gush about Josie Natori is about as likely as the designer putting a blinged-out rhinestone-covered bra in her collection.

Natori, whose impeccable taste is well-documented, has a large following in the fashion community, and is beloved by her loyal customer base, which only endears her more to her retail partners.

When Natori in August threw a party to celebrate her company's 40th anniversary, the guest list at the Prince George ballroom read like a who's who of retail with Hudson Bay’s Jerry Storch, Bergdorf Goodman’s Linda Fargo, Burt Tansky, Terry J. Lundgren, Ron Frasch and Rose Marie Bravo in attendance.