PARIS — “Paris loves you. You are Paris,” declared the French capital’s mayor, Anne Hidalgo, as she honored Karl Lagerfeld on Tuesday with a Grand Vermeil medal, the highest distinction the city can offer.

Hidalgo was standing under a replica Eiffel Tower in the Grand Palais, moments after the end of the German designer’s fall haute couture show for Chanel, which drew a standing ovation from guests including Kristen Stewart, Julianne Moore, Tilda Swinton, Katy Perry and Cara Delevingne.