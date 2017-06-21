Is Eric Marechalle headed to Marc Jacobs International? Market sources say he’s likely to succeed Sebastian Suhl as the company’s chief executive officer.

Marechalle currently holds the same title at Kenzo. WWD reported on May 26 that Suhl will soon exit Marc Jacobs, which he joined in 2014, a report that LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, parent company of both brands, has neither confirmed nor denied. The group declined to comment on Marechalle.

If it happens, Marechalle’s shift to Marc Jacobs would be in keeping with LVMH’s penchant for finding its ceo’s internally. Suhl previously held that position at Givenchy.

The appointment would signal LVMH’s desire to continue with Suhl’s broad-stroke vision for Marc Jacobs. Under his watch, the Marc by Marc Jacobs brand, launched in 2000, was eliminated with the intention of unifying both collections under the singular Jacobs label while expanding the range of contemporary offerings and price points.

Marechalle knows that space well, having arrived at Kenzo and charged with refocusing the brand from its then-artful stance to a more overtly energetic, contemporary perspective. Shortly after his appointment, Carol Lim and Humberto Leon were hired as co-creative directors, taking over from Antonio Marras.

“We don’t want a first line and a secondary line,” Pierre-Yves Roussel said of Kenzo at the time. Roussel is chairman and ceo of LVMH Fashion Group., which includes Marc Jacobs and Kenzo. “I don’t want a commercial variant of an aspirational product in order to achieve attractive price points — I want a product that has been conceived as a creatively interesting product right from the start.”

Marechalle delivered on the mandate. Under his watch, Kenzo transitioned quickly into one of the most interesting brands in the European contemporary sphere.

Before joining that house, Marechalle headed the children’s brand Catimini, part of what was then The Zannier Group, now Kidiliz Group. At the time, its other children’s wear licenses included Kenzo Kids and Little Marc Jacobs, the former of which it still produces. Children Worldwide Fashion now holds the license for Little Marc.