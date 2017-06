NEW YORK — To celebrate the introduction of its new Galaxy Book tablet, Samsung hosted a panel on Wednesday night at Samsung 837, its store and event space in the Meatpacking District. The panel, which was moderated by Steven Bertoni, the senior editor at Forbes, featured Lil Yachty along with Adam and Ryan Goldston — the twin brothers behind Athletic Propulsion Labs, a performance sneaker brand — and Jaymee Messler, who cofounded with Derek Jeter The Players’ Tribune, a media site powered by athletes.

Yachty, whose debut album “Teenage Emotions” was released last May, has been able to extend his brand outside of music and partner with major corporations including Nautica, Target and Sprite. The Goldston brothers have disrupted the footwear market by making a performance shoe that the NBA banned in 2010. And Messler has made a big impact on the male-dominated sports media landscape with a platform that lets players tell their own stories.