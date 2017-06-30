To say that logomania is back is a bit like declaring that shirts with two sleeves are having a moment. Since blatant branding as fashion statement swept into style in the Eighties, and then again in the Nineties and early Aughts, it’s ebbed and flowed as trends do without ever really disappearing.

“Oh, those things come and go,” says Tom Ford, who knows a thing or two about searing — or shaving — a logo into the public consciousness when he was the creative director of Gucci. “I mean, don’t you remember the season when everything was G-G-G-G-G and I shaved the G in the G-spot because logomania had hit a point where it was ridiculous?” Indeed, it’s difficult to forget the famous 2003 Gucci campaign for which he shaved Carmen Kass’ pubic hair into the shape of a Gucci G.