London’s designer share their sources of inspiration ahead of their fall 2017 shows.

Roland Mouret:

“The little details of life that can become reality. Romanticism and reality on social media.”

Marques’Almeida:

“We have been inspired by Nina Simone and the photography of Malick Sidibe which highlights the power of an individual’s sense of self and freedom. We’ve taken further inspiration from Black culture both in the Seventies and now, as well as Miro and Malevich.”

Phoebe English:

“We are showing the collection in the beautiful surroundings of the Fitzrovia chapel and we are aiming to embed hope and optimism within the clothes and presentation. An ode to resistance.”

Temperley London:

“With rich fabrications and playful twists, the fall 2017 collection delves into the subconscious – complete with insects, lips, eyeballs and all that is bizarre and beautiful.”

Ryan Lo:

“Ten amazing happy seasons, our 5th anniversary, two very exciting collaborations and one big fantastic team.”

Alice Archer:

“I was inspired by English flowers married with the Japanese works of Araki from a recent visit to the Met Gallery in New York. My prints have been inspired by Severin Roesen from his ‘Flower and Fruits’ still life, and I have really enjoyed developing a new technique called “negative space,” which reverses my traditional method of embroidery.”

Markus Lupfer:

“Explore, dream, discover.”

David Koma:

“The inspiration is very personal to me: Traditional Georgian costume. We explored elements of this historical clothing using different techniques, textures and embellishments.”

Shrimps:

“Pearly Portraits.”

Chalayan:

“My inspiration is drawn from a modern reincarnation of ancient values, specifically those values endorsed and encouraged by corporate forces. Like the pre-fall collection, the main runway collection references Ancient Greece’s empowering forms and a style of dressing simply for the purpose of ‘self-entitlement.'”

Isa Arfen:

“The starting point was the idea of masquerade. From Saul Seinberg and Inge Morath’s Masquerade project, to Joan Riviere’s concept of womanliness as masquerade, to the masks and artifice of Fellini’s circuses and clowns.”

Eudon Choi:

“I found inspiration in the work of Adolf Loos, an Austrian and Czech architect who pioneered the modernist movement. The collection focuses on Loos’ ethos for the elimination of adornment and captures his minimalist attitudes towards design.”