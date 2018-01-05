From skiing to winning the lottery, London men’s wear designers looked to a wide range of subjects for inspiration for their fall collections. Here, some of the topics that sparked their creativity ahead of the shows, which begin on Saturday.

“This season we celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Trialmaster jacket, which gave me an opportunity to revisit our British roots and present our Made in U.K. collection. Looking through our Trialmaster history led me to explore English youth subcultures and how our jackets have been adopted and customized since the Fifties. The iconic silhouettes from this era including the field, parka and biker jackets have been updated this season with added functionality and modern fabrications. The hero piece of the collection is the anniversary Trialmaster, which is entirely manufactured in the U.K., in a new tumbled coated cotton and reflective tape with badges, celebrating our heritage.” — Delphine Ninous, creative director, Belstaff

“A deep dive into the big blue. The collection stands as a creative call to arms and focuses on responsible design and sourcing to protect both planet and wearer.” — Christopher Raeburn

“It’s about escaping life, going to Noel’s house party and the adventures of kids’ coloring books.” — Liam Hodges

“This season’s collection explores the use of graphics across different textile media to create a contrast of texture and sense of richness. Looking at artisanal craft techniques and how these are still relevant to the future of contemporary fashion grounds, this season’s mood has a tactile context.” — Edward Crutchley

“The collection is inspired by winter sports and ski resorts. The chic but playful vibe of the Alpine skier and the good old-fashioned après-ski party fits Band of Outsiders’ typical style of mixing great fun with high quality. The theme is the red line throughout the collection as well as the reason for our presentation being on ice.” — Angelo Van Mol, head designer, Band of Outsiders

“The collection explores new surfaces and fine, almost delicate garment details across traditional wearable men’s wear shapes. A transition from utilitarian daywear to include clothing with a smarter edge is hinted at.” — Phoebe English

“Raw. Sensual. Calm.” — Lou Dalton

“Fall 2018 is about remembering the Buffalo era in London and the huge importance it’s had on my design aesthetic. It urges me to be braver, creates a need to push things and not accept the conventional as a standard. It’s a direct link to why London, which has always rooted itself in the street and celebrated the real and unpretentious, is the home of my creativity. I want this season to be a mash-up between decadence and rave.” — Astrid Andersen

“The fall 2018 collection is built upon Wood Wood’s aim to reflect our core values, taking inspiration from films like ‘The Breakfast Club’ and ‘St. Elmo’s Fire.’ These are films from our youth about growing up, and the state of mind we were in, going from lazy teens to becoming more ‘responsible’ as adults. We’ve taken bits and pieces from here and there and transformed it into a modern Americana look, with a rich variation of fabrics like corduroy, neppy wool, denim and nylon.” — Karl-Oskar Olsen, cofounder, Wood Wood

“Fall 2018 is a conceptual expression and continuation of the A-Cold-Wall narrative that connects parallels found throughout the many facets of British society.” — Samuel Ross, designer, A-Cold-Wall

“Winning the lottery, a subject topic that has graced every pub countless times yet continues to be one debated when the chips are down, because who doesn’t dream about that winning ticket? This season we have explored the concept of quick wins and instant success looking mostly at the first era of the national lottery and some of its infamous winners.” — Nick Biela, creative director, Blood Brother

“The fall 2018 Qasimi man is a modern nomad. An extreme traveler who tackles life as an adventure to discover new horizons, cultures, lives and customs but also journeys into himself.” — Khalid Qasimi, designer, Qasimi