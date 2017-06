PARIS — Among highlights in the jam-packed couture Paris Couture Week schedule, Chloé on July 2 will throw a housewarming party for its new multifunctional cultural space, Maison Chloé, kicking off with the inaugural temporary exhibition, “Femininities — Guy Bourdin.”

Located at 28 Rue de La Baume in the 8th arrondissement, a hop away from the brand’s headquarters on Avenue Percier, the lovingly restored, five-story, Haussmann-style building (think light herringbone parquet flooring and marble fireplaces) will have both a public and private function. It is home to the Chloé showrooms, VIP fitting rooms and working archives, but also boasts exhibition halls and events spaces, with a program of exhibitions designed to create a dialogue and provoke reflections around the subject of femininity and the story of the Chloé girl.