When “Falls the Shadow,” a new dance production commissioned by Works & Process and created by American Ballet Theatre principal Daniil Simkin, debuts in the famous rotunda of the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York on Sept. 4, the dancers will be wearing costumes specially designed for the performance by Maria Grazia Chiuri of Dior.

To some extent, the rotunda is where the design process began, nearly a year prior, when Chiuri cochaired the Guggenheim International Gala, hosted by Dior. “Basically, we approached Maria Grazia at the gala,” said Simkin. “Obviously Dior was the primary fashion house we wanted to work with.”