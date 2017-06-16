PARIS — French-Belgian designer Marine Serre was named on Friday as the winner of the 2017 edition of the LVMH Prize for Young Designers. The prize was handed over by Rihanna.

She walks away with a grand prize of 300,000 euros, or $335,000 at current exchange rates, plus a year of coaching from experts at luxury giant LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, parent of fashion houses including Louis Vuitton, Loewe, Givenchy, Berluti and Marc Jacobs.

The eight finalists earlier presented their work to a jury including Dior’s Maria Grazia Chiuri, Karl Lagerfeld of Fendi, Louis Vuitton’s Nicolas Ghesquière, Marc Jacobs, Loewe artistic director Jonathan Anderson, Céline’s Phoebe Philo and Kenzo designers Humberto Leon and Carol Lim.

Unique in its online-only application process, the prize usually attracts about 1,000 entries, according to Delphine Arnault, the force behind the initiative and a key talent scout at family-controlled LVMH.

The past three winners are Thomas Tait, Marques’ Almeida and Wales Bonner, and the prize has also boosted the careers of its runner-up special-prize winners: Hood by Air, Jacquemus, Vejas and Miuniku.

Prizes for young designers have multiplied in recent years as fashion’s biggest players jockey to do good, and forge relations with potential future recruits.

LVMH also supports the ANDAM Fashion Awards; the International Fashion and Photography Festival in Hyères, France; Central Saint Martins College of Arts and Design in London, and the French Culture Ministry’s credit advance program for young designers.