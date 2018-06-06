PARIS — Masayuki Ino’s streetwear label Doublet on Wednesday won the 2018 edition of the LVMH Prize for Young Designers.

Emma Stone announced the winner at the Louis Vuitton Foundation in Paris in the presence of jury members including Karl Lagerfeld of Fendi, Givenchy’s Clare Waight Keller, Dior designer Maria Grazia Chiuri and Louis Vuitton’s Nicolas Ghesquière.

Masayuki Ino beat some 1,300 applicants to walk away with a grand prize of 300,000 euros, plus a year of coaching from experts at luxury giant LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, parent of fashion houses including Vuitton, Loewe, Céline, Berluti and Marc Jacobs.

Among the nine finalists were three labels making gender-neutral clothes, two that design for both men and women, two women’s wear designers and two men’s wear designers. In addition, three of the brands are run by design duos.

The short list included gender-neutral designers Matthew Adams Dolan, based in New York and Ludovic de Saint Sernin from Paris, a former Balmain designer who launched his label less than a year ago.

Others who specialize in gender nonbinary creations are Zoe Latta and Mike Eckhaus of the New York-based label Eckhaus Latta, and Glaswegian designer Charles Jeffrey, whose Charles Jeffrey Loverboy brand extends to a nightclub. Jeffrey was back for a second round, having been shortlisted last year.

Rounding out the list were A-Cold-Wall, a British men’s wear label designed by Samuel Ross; Kwaidan Editions, a London-based women’s wear brand by Léa Dickely and Hung La; Antwerp-based men’s wear brand Botter, by Rushemy Botter and Lisi Herrebrugh, and South Korean designer Rok Hwang’s London-based label Rokh.

The finalists were selected by a committee of 48 fashion industry experts, including models Bella Hadid and Karlie Kloss, show producer Alexandre de Betak, entrepreneur Carmen Busquets, retailer Carla Sozzani, jewelry designer Gaia Repossi and art director Fabien Baron.

The past four winners of the main prize are Thomas Tait, Marques’ Almeida, Wales Bonner and Marine Serre, and the award has also boosted the careers of its runner-up special-prize winners: Hood by Air, Jacquemus, Vejas and Miuniku.