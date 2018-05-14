The world will be watching on Saturday as Meghan Markle marries Prince Harry to become Her Royal Highness Princess Henry of Wales. The moment and the dress will live forever. WWD asked designers what she should wear.
“We need this right now...We [as men] just don’t know how it is we’re supposed to act toward other people and in regard to women. It’s kind of a ‘lead by example’ conversation that I’m trying to have here,” says @neyo of his 7th studio album “Good Man.” Noting the recent progress made by #MeToo and Time’s Up, Ne-Yo says he wants to redefine the idea of “cool” for young men. Head to WWD.com to read the full interview with the 38-year-old artist — and why he’s worn a hat since high school #wwdeye (📸 @jilliansollazzo )
“There’s been a massive injustice to women directors in the past and hopefully we’re starting to redress the balance…But there are people who’ve made great films who haven’t had the opportunities that a male director would have had,” said Carey Mulligan last week, where she opened @kering_official’s “Women in Motion” program at Cannes. Head to WWD.com to read the full interview with Mulligan, where she discusses her own insecurities as an actress and shifts under way for women in Hollywood. #wwdeye
The Yves Saint Laurent Museum in Paris is marking the 10th anniversary of the couturier's death with a show of sketches he made as a teenager – like the one pictured here. The exhibition, which will feature the majority of sketches that have never been shown in France before, will be held from May 29 – September 9. #wwdfashion #wwdnews
@vetements_official is back to couture week, setting its spring 2019 women’s and men’s collections for July 1 at 5:30 pm. The brand — famous for its offbeat venues — plans to reveal its next location about a week before the event #wwdnews #wwdfashion (📷: @giovanni_giannoni_photo)
“I am in such a grateful place that these people trust me with something so big as their image. I’m humble to be here that I don’t think about it, I keep going and try to do the very best job I could do every single time someone hires me to do something,” says celebrity stylist @luxurylaw. Read @hernameislex’s interview with Law Roach on his uncommon start in the industry, vintage clothes and why he trademarked the term “image architect” on WWD.com. #wwdfashion #wwdeye (📷: @lexieblacklock)