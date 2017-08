MMA, or mixed martial arts, is among the fastest-growing sports in the world. It’s a full-contact practice that mixes everything from boxing and karate to wrestling and judo. Fighters are pitted against one another in a cage and, like traditional boxing, there are weight classes, rounds and rules that govern the sport.

With their expertise in a variety of martial arts, striking and grappling, MMA fighters are viewed as among the best-conditioned and skilled athletes in the sports world and they’re making wheelbarrows of money for the promotional companies for which they fight.