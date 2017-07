LONDON — The newly launched label Borgo de Nor has been rapidly garnering the attention of global retailers who are buzzing about its colorful printed summer dresses.

The brand was launched by two fashion industry veterans: Joana de Noronha, founder of the London-based sales showroom Barefoot Chic, which represents luxury resort and swimwear labels, and Carmen Borgonovo, a consultant and stylist who previously held editorial roles at WWD, W Magazine and Harper's Bazaar.