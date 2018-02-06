@jimmychoo is adding fine jewelry to his repertoire, working with his godson Reggie Hung on a collection with Gènavant. Exhibited for one day at the Cambridge International Art Gallery, it boasts a glittering selection of bejeweled shoes and shoe-inspired jewelry. The exhibit is set to travel in London, Milan, Shanghai and Beijing, and prices will range from 1-4 million pounds. #wwdaccessories (📷: @fionawsma)
Swimwear brand @solidandstriped tapped 13 models – @isabelifontana, @realbarbarapalvin, @josephineskriver, @lilyaldridge, @jourdandunn and more – to design a suit for its new collection. Each model created one silhouette in three colorsways. All 13 women also appear in the brand’s campaign, which is being parlayed into a printed calendar, shot by @bjorniooss and styled by @carineroitfeld. See more photos on WWD.com. #wwdfashion
To mark the first official day of New York Fashion Week Men’s, WWD sat down with designers to talk about the influences behind their spring 2018 collections. “We were inspired by the traditional yet controversial English fox hunt. We considered the strict rules of clothing etiquette when building the collection into three distinct and competing teams. It’s a bit slight of hand as our interpretation of the word: a fox is a man who is handsome, chic and a distinctive dandy. Therefore the hunt is for the best dressed fox or team. The spectators, editors, influencers and photographers actually become the hunter with the intention of nailing that killer shot,” said Matteo Maniatty, the creative director and cofounder of @descendantofthieves – who is showing today. See more on WWD.com. #wwdfashion #nyfw
@itcosmetics’ SVP of global marketing & communications @allisonslaterray on how to constantly innovate in the beauty space. In 2 days, she’ll be discussing the importance of authenticity at WWD’s Digital Beauty Forum. #wwdbeauty #wwdsummits
L.A.-founded men’s wear brand @bandofoutsiders_ is returning to its hometown for the first time under its new creative team, with the launch of a pop-up shop. Open from February 8 – 18, the pop-up will be the only retailer in L.A. to sell the brand’s spring collection, which was first shown during London Fashion Week Men’s in June. Get all the details on WWD.com. (📷: @adamduke100) #wwdnews #wwdfashion
Jason Forbes, chief digital and media officer of Coty Inc., answered the question of how to up user engagement at last year’s Digital Beauty Forum. In 3 days, he’ll be discussing how brands can find relevance through technology. #wwdbeauty #wwdsummits
“I’ll always have this love for the late Seventies, when the rules had loosened a bit, both for fashion and for life. The era was a great blend of high-octane glamour and laid-back ease,” said @michaelkors of his favorite decade in fashion. For his Fall 2017 show, that influence is clear, with this flashy, yet relaxed dress. #wwdfashion #wwddecades (📷: @giovanni_giannoni_photo)
ModiFace’s CEO & founder Dr. Parham Aarabi on augmented reality’s place in the beauty industry. Aarabi will be speaking at this year’s WWD Digital Beauty Forum again on February 7 about what’s next for AR. #wwdbeauty #wwdsummits
“There were more impressive sets on [the show] than I’ve ever seen in my whole career…We had a set that was three football fields deep, with a whole living, breathing city…And they could shoot in any direction,” says @joelkinnaman of the set of Netflix’s 10-part series “Altered Carbon.” WWD talked to the 38-year-old actor about how he prepped physically for the role and his future return to “Suicide Squad.” Head to WWD.com to read the full story #wwdeye (📷: @weston.wells)