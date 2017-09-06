"Anytime you can put something out in the world that you know people are going to see that might inspire them or change the way they think about something, then do it. Now is the time," says Evan Rachel Wood. The Emmy-nominated actress sat down with WWD to talk about turning her red carpet suits into a statement. #wwdeye (📷: @emmanmontalvan)
"For me there is not one kind of beauty. It can take all shapes, ages, skin colors and creeds," says Jean Paul Gaultier about his "Love Is Love" exhibition at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts. Read more about the designer's exhibit on WWD.com. #wwdfashion (📷: Denis Farley)
Dries Van Noten is celebrating his 100th runway show with a two-volume retrospective book. The volumes showcase more than 2,000 photos, many of them unpublished until now, detailing the runway, backstage and more. Pictured is a photo featured in the first volume - a moment captured from Van Noten's 1996 fall-winter show in Paris. #wwdfashion