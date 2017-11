PARIS — A funeral service will be held for veteran Paris-based communications specialist Alexandre Boulais on Thursday at the Saint-Joseph church in Enghien-les-Bains near Paris.Boulais died of a stroke on Nov. 3 at age 54, his husband and business partner Romain Hulin confirmed.Boulais, who was a peer of designers including Franck Sorbier and Christophe Decarnin on the pattern-making course at ESMOD in the early Eighties, held communications roles at brands including Plein Sud, Jacques Esterel and Lili Cube. He joined Paco Rabanne as public relations director in 1993, and during his 13 years at the house was promoted to communications director.In 2008, he set up his own communications agency, Alexandre Boulais Communication, with Hulin, championing a number of young designers including Nana Aganovich. “Alexandre never wanted to be in the light, for him it was always about putting the designers in the light,” said Hulin. Clients over the years included Jacques Fath, Christophe Josse, Arnys and Thierry Mugler.