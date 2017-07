PARIS — He’s vocal about his passion for new technologies. But will Olivier Lapidus, in his new role as artistic director of Lanvin, succeed in rebooting the house?

The appointment of a relative unknown — unlike his predecessor, Bouchra Jarrar, who parted ways with the house after only 16 months in the job — has been met with head scratching from the fashion community. The unexpected choice has also ruffled the feathers of some of Lanvin’s top brass as a house that’s been through its fair share of turbulence since the ousting of Alber Elbaz in 2015 after a stellar 14-year tenure.