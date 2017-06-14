LONDON — Rixo founders and directors Orlagh McCloskey and Henrietta Rix are plotting the expansion of their British contemporary label Rixo. The brand is slated to launch in the U.S. at Saks Fifth Avenue on July 3 and in Le Bon Marché on July 7.

Introduced in 2015, the brand is known for its ladylike dresses, blouses and skirts done in handmade and vintage prints. The duo met while studying at the London College of Fashion and left their roles as buyers at T.K. Maxx and Asos, respectively, to start the company. Rixo is sold on the brand's web site, on Net-a-porter.com and through wholesale accounts and pop-ups.