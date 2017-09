It was 50 years ago when George Feldenkreis escaped communist Cuba and settled in Miami. The company he started in 1967, now known as Perry Ellis International, has grown into a $3 billion-plus conglomerate of some of the nation’s top brands, including the namesake Perry Ellis, along with Original Penguin, Laundry by Shelli Segal, Nike Swim and many more.

Models: Joby Barrett at Soul Artist Management and Alena Nurgaleeva at Wilhelmina; Makeup by William Murphy; Hair by Noah Hatton