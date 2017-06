Pierre Cardin spent Saturday in Paris convalescing from a recent fall, but his fashion show at The Breakers in Newport, R.I., highlighted the work of a man who will not be stopped. A salute to his 70 years in fashion, the fund-raiser for the Preservation Society of Newport County sprang from an offshoot of a Cardin exhibition up-the-road at Rosecliff. After seeing photos of the Newport mansions from the Gilded Age, Cardin inquired about a show, too.

Always looking forward, even though he is weeks away from his 95th birthday, the designer chose 90 looks from the past 25 years such as a futuristic wedding dress with a superlight train and more on-the-street styles like a sleeveless black dress with an oversize modernist flower design, as well as new sunglass prototypes for Safilo. His director of haute couture Maryse Gaspard and his nephew Rodrigo Basilicata assured the crowd that Cardin curated the runway show and all of the music that master of ceremonies Matthew Gonder performed.