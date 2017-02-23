While pink, stripes and patchwork were some of the top style trends during and after New York Fashion Week, it was Tommy — as in Tommy Hilfiger – that saw a 196 percent jump in searches.

That’s according to ShopStyle, which analyzed its influencer networks through ShopStyle Collective to see what looks were trending and resonating with audiences.

In addition to the different style trends, ShopStyle said there was a 196 percent increase in “Tommy” searches. And while “Tommy Hilfiger popped all over the place,” a spokeswoman for ShopStyle said it was the Gigi cardigan that was the “most clicked-on piece.” The cotton varsity cardigan, $199.50 is part of an exclusive capsule collection designed by Gigi Hadid and Tommy Hilfiger.

The top trend was the color pink — all shades of pink. Among the top items cited according to the Collective’s analytics were: Zimmermann’s Caravan ruffled striped bikini in antique rose, $295; Holding Horses Lilibet dress in pink with a wide, white border on the hemline, $138, and Kate Spade’s Whimsies t-rex cross-body purse, $378.

As for stripes, the most popular, or top clicked item, was a structured striped top from Moth, $98; a stripe knit bell-sleeve top by Pleione, $49; breakout loungers from Ampersand Avenue, $36.99, and Topshop’s bold stripe pelmet skirt, $68.

For the patchwork trend, Free People’s rainbow rays button-down shirt, at $108, was most cited by influencers. Also resonating were Topshop’s moto patchwork skirt, $60; and Topshop’s women’s patchwork faux fur coat, $210.

Other top trends were romantic dresses and tops and dresses with details on the sleeves. Needle & Thread’s ditzy scatter dress, now sold out, trended well on three categories: Romantic dresses, sleeve details and the color pink.

For Modern Boho, the most popular item clicked was Free People’s “All I Got” printed maxidress, $168. Other top items were: Kristin Cavallari’s “Capri” mule, $119.95; Show Me Your Mumu’s circus minidress, $136, and the Rorey romper in peachy palm from the same brand, $128.

Among the items that trended well featuring a Nineties theme were: BDG’s Ryder boyfriend overall, featuring faded destroyed denim for a vintage look, $99; Free People’s Irresistible V-neck frayed sweater, $118, and Madewell’s skinny overalls with raw-edged hems, $148.