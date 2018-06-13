MILAN — Leading Italian fashion institute Polimoda celebrated the work of 21 of its graduating students with the signature end-of-year fashion show on Tuesday.

Held in Florence’s Manifattura Tabacchi location, which will host the school’s third campus starting next year, the event was dubbed “Separate Collection.” This year, the institute invited its students to reflect on the concept of conscious design, blending fashion and sustainability in developing their eight-piece collections.

A panel of international fashion personalities, headed by the Council of Fashion Designers of America’s president and chief executive officer Steven Kolb, awarded emerging designer Giunia Guerrera and her “Sentimental materialism” lineup as best collection of the year.

For her collection, the Italian talent reflected on the nature of today’s social media-obsessed world, noting how people accumulate objects to demand attention. Guerrera’s structured silhouettes did command attention, especially for the asymmetric drapery and printed still-life photographs that breathed new life into scrapped materials.

Other members of the jury included actor and designer Waris Ahluwalia; Montblanc’s creative director Zaim Kamal; A.F. Vandevorst founders An Vandevorst and Filip Arickx; Emilio Pucci deputy chairman and image director Laudomia Pucci; designer Sam Cotton; Parsons’ dean of fashion Burak Cakmak; Diet Prada founders Tony Liu and Lindsey Schuyler; Bergdorf Goodman’s men’s fashion director Bruce Pask and Polimoda’s director Danilo Venturi, among others.

The fashion show concludes a yearlong collaboration with the CFDA’s director of education and professional development Sara Kozlowski, who was appointed in November to mentor the final-year fashion design students in developing their creative and professional identities.

Founded in Florence in 1986, Polimoda is an undergraduate and post-graduate school specializing in fashion and luxury, and educates more than 2,000 students from around the world each year. Its president is Ferruccio Ferragamo, while Linda Loppa serves as adviser of strategy and vision.

In addition to the new Manifattura Tabacchi outpost, the Italian fashion school already operates campuses at Villa Favard in the heart of Florence and in Scandicci, a stone’s throw from the Tuscan city.

As reported, the investment in the development of the additional Manifattura Tabacchi campus is due to the increased number of students attending Polimoda, which this academic year saw its business up 34 percent compared to the 2016-17 academic year.

Housed inside one of the city’s most impressive industrial monuments, the new location had been abandoned since 2001. Dating back to the Forties, the complex was originally dedicated to the production of tobacco goods.

Polimoda will take over the 645,835-square-foot “Edificio dell’Orologio,” a four-story building that will accommodate 800 people in several classrooms, photographic studios, art rooms, laboratories, computer rooms and an auditorium.