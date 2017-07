PARIS — Raffaele Borriello, an Italian designer who most recently worked for Shanghai Tang, died in Paris on Tuesday from complications during surgery.

Borriello had a heart attack, according to a close friend, who asked not to be named for privacy reasons. The designer was based in Hong Kong, but would travel to Paris or Italy once a month on average, the friend said. Borriello's most recent Instagram post, from three days ago, was from a wedding in Italy.