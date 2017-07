A couture show in the ampitheater of the Opera Bastille, with a performance by mezzo-soprano opera singer Béatrice Uria-Monzon: Stéphane Rolland’s display today is bound to stir the emotions – not least for the couturier, who is celebrating the 10th anniversary of his house.

But don’t expect the show to center on his greatest hits. “No way. That for me would give the feeling that it’s the end of my career, and it’s just a decade. It’s just the turning of a page, a new chapter,” said Rolland in an interview at his Paris headquarters, surrounded by petites mains putting the finishing touches on the collection’s gowns.