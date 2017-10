Instagram has become the ultimate starting point for influencers, especially those who are a part of the streetwear scene. WWD asked five streetwear stars with sizable followings about their favorite brands, stores and pieces. See what Alexandra Hackett (@miniswoosh), Feifei Fu (@ifayfu), Bloody Osiris (@bloodyosiris), Aleali May (@alealimay) and Coco (@coco_prinkprincess) had to say below.

24One of 12 featured in Nike's Vote Forward campaign, studied men's sportswear design and makes most of the pieces she wears.LondonAbout $5,000 over the past year.Nike"eBay, 100%.""I'd say my first custom Nike sample — a fisherman's gilet made from a Nike duffel bag."[caption id="attachment_11028478" align="alignnone" width="835"]Feifei Fu[/caption]21London; from Beijing"Probably hundreds of thousand[s of] dollars"Used to prefer Japanese brands like Bape and Visvim; these days, she's more into Supreme, Balenciaga and Off-White's Nike collaboration.Supreme, Palace, Dover Street Market; Grailed and eBay for rarer pieces.A Supreme x Louis Vuitton denim jacket. "23Harlem"50k maybe idk [sic] I get a lot of stuff for free."Rick Owens"That's snitching. We don't do that where I'm from.""I have these 1 of 4 Jean Paul Gaultier trousers. [I've] only seen one other person with them on the Internet."25Worked at RSVP Gallery; modeled for Stussy, Vans, Adidas and Nike.Los AngelesRound Two, Wasteland, The Real Real and Depop."The new Chanel Gabrielle backpack — it’s a small bag. I went to a Chanel dinner and they blessed me with this bag and ever since, I have not switched bags."6 (her mother answered for her)Tokyo; her parents run a vintage shop in Harajuku called Funktique.Gucci, Supreme and Comme des Garçons.A couple hundred articles of clothing.