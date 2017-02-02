Cue the nostalgia: VFiles’ eighth runway show at the upcoming New York Fashion Week will take place within the same Times Square building that was once home to MTV’s infamous “Total Request Live” show, which faded to black back in 2008.

The new venue at 1515 Broadway is a result of VFiles’ partnership with Viacom Labs.

“I mean, Britney Spears performed on ‘TRL,'” said Julie Anne Quay, the former executive editor of V Magazine and chief executive officer and founder of VFiles. “We believe that fashion and music are one in the same, and it’s so exciting for us to partner with a company like Viacom with its history built upon young music. That energy is still there and it’s the energy that VFiles is built on.”

The runway show is slated for Feb. 10 at 8 p.m., but VFiles has access to the building all day and plans to take full advantage: From noon until 4 p.m., VFiles will host live pre-show performances in the former TRL space, which will be live-streamed on vfiles.com and social channels.

“We want everyone to be able to see,” Quay said, keeping mum on which musical artists are slated to perform. “We’ll also be live-streaming the backstage process and interviews with models and mentors. We want to pull back the curtain a bit.”

The runway show, held in a separate event space inside the building, will also be live-streamed to the VFfiles app, vfiles.com and on Times Square billboards starting at midnight.

In addition, VFiles partnered with Converse for the show on a footwear collaboration, the fruits of which will be featured on the runway and in upcoming pop-up shops.

Known for its unpredictability and boundary-pushing looks, the VFiles runway show will mark the debut of three up-and-coming designers: Daniëlle Cathari, who is currently in her third year at the Amsterdam Fashion Institute; Snow Gue Gao, a New York-based designer who presented her recent spring collection at the 2016 Parsons MFA show, and Peter Strateas and Mario-Luca Carlucci of Strateas.Carlucci, both of whom hail from Melbourne, Australia.

Each of the designers — chosen from thousands of entries submitted to the VFiles platform — were selected by the VFiles team and a group of mentors which this year include makeup artist Pat McGrath, stylist Mel Ottenberg and designers Jerry Lorenzo and Tommy Hilfiger. It will be Hilfiger’s first time acting as a VFiles mentor.

As usual, all talent on the runway and backstage will be crowd-sourced from VFiles.com. In particular, Quay noted the show’s global sensibility in light of America’s tumultuous political climate.

“Our runway stylist is from Russia and our designers are from China, the Netherlands, Australia and New York,” she said. “That’s really exciting to us. We believe in the globalization of the world. We believe in the Internet. The Internet has no borders. We want to continue to push the VFiles message: to connect and empower global youth communities.”