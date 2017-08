BANGKOK — A new vocational training institute for Cambodia’s garment workers — the first in the country — aims to augment the industry’s flagging competitiveness in the region, a move that international buyers like H&M and Marks & Spencer welcomed.

Last year, Cambodia produced $7.3 billion in apparel and footwear exports, making the sector the country’s most valuable. But manufacturers often warn that its neighboring countries, Vietnam and Myanmar, are looming regional threats, given Cambodia’s monthly minimum wage of $153, its low productivity, and its lack of skilled labor.