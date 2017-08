HONG KONG — Chinese domestic spending is once again going full throttle. National retail sales data in the second quarter of the year revved up 11 percent, stunning analysts, and if there was any skepticism about those government statistics, international fashion houses from Kering to Hermès and LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton have reported stronger bottom lines, boosted by a rejuvenated China market.

The impact isn't being felt in the same way among Chinese fashion brands and retailers, however.