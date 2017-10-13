After designing the new @louisvuitton and @bulgariofficial flagships and a @chanelofficial boutique opening in Japan, @petermarinoarchitect has another project on his plate: The Lobster Club. Located in the Seagram Building, it’s the famed architect’s first restaurant project in New York, serving up modern Japanese brasserie-style cuisine. Bronze hues, bespoke material detailing, blush and chartreuse tones and a heavy emphasis on Picasso can be seen throughout. Mark your calendars for Nov. 1 for the much-anticipated opening. (📷: @clint_spaulding) #wwdeye
Did you know: @carlychaikin of "Mr. Robot" has been painting for about a decade? The actress, who plays Darlene on the show, is a self-taught artist who lists Salvador Dalí and Chuck Close as some of her idols. Chaikin told WWD that painting is a form of meditation for her — A much-needed one given the intensity of "Mr. Robot." See a piece Chaikin is working on at WWD.com (📷: @jilliansollazzo) #wwdeye
"Seeing two women on screen being total badasses and taking names is important for girls watching the show and anybody now. It's the right time for that - for girl power," says @cw_dynasty's @lizgillz. The actress stars in The CW's remake of "Dynasty," the popular Eighties soap opera. See what the Gillies had to say about her first leading role and the luxurious outfits she gets to wear for it on WWD.com. #wwdeye (📷: @jilliansollazzo)
World-renowned music producer and DJ Martin Garrix will be in NYC for an exclusive performance tonight celebrating Armani Exchange’s “New Energy. Same Spirit” event. Follow @armaniexchange for live coverage of the event. #axfw17 #axchange
The “Peter Lindbergh: A Different Vision on Fashion Photography” exhibit opened at the La Venaria Reale in Italy this weekend. The retrospective shows the iconic photographer’s work during his almost 40-year career –– like the one pictured here that Lindbergh took of Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelist, Tatjana Patitz, Christy Turlington and Cindy Crawford in 1990. #wwdeye (📷: @therealpeterlindbergh)
"It's very obvious that [Cheryl is] a broken little girl who just needs love. Who hasn't been in that part of their life trying to figure out who they are?" says "Riverdale" actress Madelaine Petsch. @madelame sat down with WWD to talk about why she's drawn to Cheryl and the show's second season, which premieres October 11. Link in bio. #wwdeye (📷: @chrismiggs)
Supreme just opened its second NYC store in Williamsburg, at 152 Grand Street. The 3,000 square foot store will carry the same merch as its SoHo sister shop, but this one has a skate bowl - and it's open to all skaters. #wwdfashion
Today, the @oscardelarenta exhibition opens at the Museum of Fine Arts Houston. Named “The Glamour and Romance of Oscar de la Renta,” the installation houses 70 ensembles from the brand’s archives, including Amal Clooney's wedding dress, "which is the last wedding dress that Oscar designed before he died,” explained André Leon Talley, who is also the curator. Pictured here, a close-up detail of a coat and dress ensemble. #wwdfashion