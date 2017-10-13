"Seeing two women on screen being total badasses and taking names is important for girls watching the show and anybody now. It's the right time for that - for girl power," says @cw_dynasty's @lizgillz. The actress stars in The CW's remake of "Dynasty," the popular Eighties soap opera. See what the Gillies had to say about her first leading role and the luxurious outfits she gets to wear for it on WWD.com. #wwdeye (📷: @jilliansollazzo)