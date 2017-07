HANGZHOU — With long hair, fair skin and a sweet smile, Zhang Dayi seems like the ultimate girl next door. That is, if the girl next door was a multimillion-dollar business and one of Taobao’s biggest revenue drivers.

Zhang’s youthful looks and soft-spokenness belie the shrewd businesswoman she is — a quick online search of her name reveals how she became known across China for earning a reported $46 million last year. To put that into perspective, that’s more than double what top A-list actress and haute couture favorite Fan Bingbing pulled in, and just edges out Forbes’ estimate of Kim Kardashian's $45.5 million earnings.