AND COUNTING: “Amazing leather shorts,” Tommy Dorfman said in a dreamy voice as he sat in the front row at the Cerruti spring 2018 show in Paris, after having previewed the collection earlier in the day. “It’s the materials that get me,” he concluded, pointing to the cuffed black shorts from the brand that he was sporting.

The unexpected heat wave had given the “13 Reasons Why” actor a new appreciation for the garment. “I had to buy some, all I had was jackets. You had to buy shorts, too,” he exclaimed, nudging his costar Brandon Flynn.

Between them, the actors came up with a list of 13 things they love about the City of Light. Fashion came in seventh, as it’s the food that has the pair in thrall. Dorfman checked the three C’s of coffee, croissants and chocolate while Flynn was salivating over Ladurée’s macaroons. “Although we had McDonald’s last night, because we’re really refined,” Dorman concluded.

“Nobody believes it’s my first time in Paris,” lamented German-Turkish actor Numan Acar, who starred in the fifth season of “Prison Break” and recently portrayed the husband of Diane Kruger’s character in “In the Fade.”

“The people, the shows, I’m taking everything in. I’m trying to throw out my preconceptions about fashion and meet the people behind it all,” he said, having set his sights on the AMI and Dior Homme shows as well as Cerruti. “I happily surprised to find it’s a family that’s very open-minded with a great sense of hospitality.”

That wasn’t his only take away from the week so far. “When I’m researching [my roles], attitudes and brands give away something about the character. Like, say, a guy in Pakistan wearing Ray-Ban glasses,” he commented, noting he was shopping for himself at the moment. “As Numan Acar, I’m into fashion but I’m not one for too many colors. I’m classic, like all those Dior tuxedos I wore in Cannes.”