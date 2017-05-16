CATWALK GOLD: A dose of old-school Hollywood Glamour is about to hit the 2017 Cannes Film Festival in spectacular fashion. Carine Roitfeld, who has been helping amfAR organize the fashion show component of its annual Cinema Against AIDS gala for the past few years, has titled the 2017 extravaganza “The Golden Age of Hollywood.”

The event is scheduled to take place at the Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France, on May 25. As reported, chairs of the event include Nicole Kidman, Jessica Chastain, Vanessa Redgrave, Diane Kruger, and Dustin and Lisa Hoffman.

“I suggest that we all take a cue from [Marlene] Dietrich,” said Roitfeld in a letter introducing the show’s theme.

One-of-a-kind looks due to hit the runway before being auctioned off include a black velvet and silk long-sleeve gown by Balmain; a white robe with lace trim worn over light pink jumpsuit with lace trim by Chanel; a low-cut pleated gown with black pleated tulle overlay by Dior, and a gold V-neck gown with elbow-length sleeves by Gucci. Looks are to be accessorized by Harry Winston jewels, and more than 30 fashion houses will be participating in the event.

For Roitfeld, the theme also carries a humanitarian message.

“We think of Rita Hayworth who pioneered as a femme fatale in ‘Gilda,’ Jayne Mansfield’s signature bombshell curves, and Marlene Dietrich as a tuxedo-clad cabaret singer in Josef von Sternberg’s ‘Morocco.’ Throughout her long-lasting career, Dietrich shone not only for her rare talent, but also her humanitarian efforts during World War II, which earned her honors from multiple countries,” she said.

“I suggest that we all take a cue from Dietrich — it’s crucial to remember that no matter how glamorous one’s life may be, we must always make time to do what’s right,” continued Roitfeld.

