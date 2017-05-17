FEMALE VOICES: Isabelle Huppert, Robin Wright, Salma Hayek Pinault and Diane Kruger are among the film figures who will take part in the third edition of Kering’s Women in Motion talks during the 2017 Cannes Film Festival.

Wright will kick off the cycle with a talk on May 18, with Huppert scheduled to appear the following day. Chinese actor Yang Yang is booked for May 21, and Hayek Pinault will join director Costa-Gavras on May 23 for a talk organized by the Kering Foundation, which combats violence against women.

Kruger will close off the series on May 24.

Kering, an official partner of the Cannes Film Festival, launched the program in 2015 with the aim of shedding light on women’s contribution to film and sharing their recommendations for greater representation within the sector.

Open to journalists and film professionals, the talks have featured guests including Jodie Foster, Susan Sarandon, Geena Davies, Juliette Binoche and Chloë Sevigny.

Kering also hands out a Women in Motion award each year. Huppert, in addition to being the face of this year’s Women in Motion program, will receive the award at a dinner on May 21. She has chosen Palestinian director and scriptwriter Maysaloun Hamoud to receive the accompanying young talents award.

